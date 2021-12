Carroll ISD trustees approved an amendment to district policy prohibiting employees from secretly recording certain district meetings in an unanimous vote Dec. 13. First proposed in November, the amendment to DH (LOCAL)—a policy that addresses employee standards of conduct in the district—further clarifies when it is acceptable for staff to make an audio or visual recording of meetings. Gordon Butler, assistant superintendent of student and staff services, described the procedure as a notification and not a consent provision.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO