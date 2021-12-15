Wrestling defeats the Knights of West Florence

It was a good start to a grueling three-day schedule for the West Delaware wrestling team last night as they shutout Maquoketa 82-0 inside the Seedorff Gymnasium. The Hawks who will wrestle seven dual meets in three days moved to 3-1 on the season and 3-0 in the conference with the win over a shorthanded Cardinal team who fell to 1-8 and 0-3 in the WaMaC. Maquoketa gave up five forfeits on the night, but in the nine matches that were wrestled the Hawks had bonus points in all of them as Carson Turnis had a major decision at 145 pounds, and Brent Yonkovic, Logan and Jadyn Peyton, Kyle Cole, Will Ward, Wyatt Voelker, Carson Less, and Blake Engel all pinned their opponents. Hawk head coach Jeff Voss said he’s been very happy with the approach the team has had in practice throughout the early part of this season:

