PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Granted Access to International Home Marketing Areas in Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain

The Miami Dolphins have always been a popular football team and that is very apparent when looking at the overseas market where Dolphins fans are plentiful. Go to a MetLife Takeover event and you will inevitably run into many fans who are from around the globe. Personally, I have met fans from Mexico, Germany, and even way down under in Australia. In fact, it is not uncommon to meet foreign fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO