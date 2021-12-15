Bowmar Elementary School presents Night Under the Lights for students & parents

Spotlight Night was held at Jean C. Few Primary campus in Jasper, Tx on December 7, 2021. Spotlight Night is a school wide event that has educational sessions for parental engagement. Parents were able to obtain strategies to help students strive academically. Students are able to go to various fun-filled sessions including Santa Letters in which students were able to write letters to Santa. Teachers, Communities in Schools of Southeast Texas, staff put in many hours into planning, preparation and coordination of this event to ensure it's success. Key organizers of this event were the JISD Jean C. Few Primary parent liaisons; Candace Ward, and Christine Eaves as well as Site Coordinator for Communities in Schools of Southeast Texas; Shermesha McDaniel. Also pictured, Principal Wendi Parks, Assistant Principals Kimberly Washington & Tracy Barbay.

JASPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO