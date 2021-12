In a small study, researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health captured more than 1,000 hours of brain recordings from patients with OCD in the clinic and at home. These data are a key first step towards designing improved deep brain stimulation (DBS) treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS has shown great promise for improving the lives of people living with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, and is now gaining traction for treating psychiatric conditions such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The study is published in Nature Medicine and funded through the NIH Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative.

