All Crystal and Marshall Wallace wanted was Splenda in their tea. When they were at a McDonald’s Drive-thru in Atlanta, they were told they would need to come inside and get said Splenda. Came inside they did! Crystal(who’s maiden name is probably Meth) came in through the window. Marshall chose the door and then picked up a chair and trashed the place WHILE threatening employees. Reminder that when things don’t go your way, you can’t just resort to attack mode…that gets ya arrested!

MCDONALD, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO