Why Thousands Turn to Network Capital as Their Mortgage Provider. Despite the historic low-interest rates, today, purchasing a house or home through mortgage financing can be a challenging task for many people. Many factors come into play that need careful examination before making a decision. The COVID pandemic might have affected many people’s financial standings, but there are other worrying factors. For instance, there has been an upward trend of some of the biggest mortgage lenders incorporating changes in their products, raising the bar higher for aspiring homeowners.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 DAYS AGO