ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Sen. Wyden says Oregon should divest from spyware company

By ANDREW SELSKY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said Wednesday that the Oregon state employees pension fund should drop its investment in NSO Group, whose smartphone-hacking tool has targeted human rights monitors, journalists, politicians and others.

The Oregon Democrat’s comments to The Associated Press came as he and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California, called on the Biden Administration to sanction NSO Group and three other “mercenary hacking corporations” under the Global Magnitsky Act, for enabling human rights violations by authoritarian regimes.

The state of Oregon became a stakeholder in a company that has been reviled by human rights groups, journalists and the U.S. government — which last month placed NSO Group on its trade blacklist — when in 2017 it invested $233 million in a private equity firm. That firm then acquired a majority share of NSO Group.

“Oregon’s pension fund should not support companies like NSO, which the Biden Administration recently confirmed has enabled authoritarian regimes to target journalists and human rights advocates,” said Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

He added when the Trump administration issued human rights sanctions against several Chinese technology companies, it allowed U.S. investors to drop the investments.

The Oregon State Treasury said it had no immediate comment on Wyden’s call for divestment.

John Russell, the chairman of the Oregon Investment Council, which oversees the investment and allocation of all state of Oregon trust funds, said last week that divesting from fossil fuels and other questionable sectors goes beyond the council’s mandate and would turn the council into “an activist body.”

However, he added if the Legislature wants to change the statutes that the council operates under or advise the council, its members would be “open to that.”

NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware enables a client to infiltrate a target’s smartphone and see emails, texts, photos and to activate its microphone and camera. Among those targeted have been Amnesty International human rights monitors, journalists, politicians and the fiancee of slain Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“These surveillance companies do depend on the U.S. financial system and U.S.-based investors, particularly when they eventually wish to raise billions by listing on the stock market. To meaningfully punish them and send a clear signal to the surveillance technology industry, the U.S. government should deploy financial sanctions” Wyden and Schiff said in their letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Sixteen other members of Congress also signed the letter.

In response to the call for sanctions, NSO Group, an Israeli company, insisted it has “extensive human rights and compliance programs.

“We have been closely regulated by the Israeli government, which means that there is a long list of prohibited countries and that we only sell to governments authorized by the State of Israel, for the sole purpose of preventing terror and crime,” NSO Group said in a statement.

The Magnitsky Act gives the president the authority to sanction individuals responsible for gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
The Associated Press

2021 Notebook: In 2021, the US right to abortion is in peril

THE BACKGROUND: As 2021 comes to a close, Roe v. Wade — the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court indicated in arguments that it would uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision isn’t expected before June.
The Associated Press

Arizona redistricting panel in final mapmaking throes

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona commission that is redrawing legislative and congressional district lines appeared poised to tilt congressional maps heavily toward Republicans before votes on Friday made that seem less likely. Friday’s decision by the independent chair to side with the commission’s two Democrats was a surprise for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
The Associated Press

Alaska commerce commissioner to retire in January

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the state commerce commissioner is retiring next month. Julie Anderson has led the state Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development since the start of Dunleavy’s term. Dunleavy’s office says Anderson’s retirement is effective Jan. 14. The governor, in...
The Associated Press

Groups seek probe of Alabama use of virus funds for prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in coronavirus pandemic relief funds to build two super-size prisons. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, The Sentencing Project and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Janet Yellen
The Associated Press

Pakistan to rally Muslim countries to help Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is rallying Muslim countries to help Afghanistan stave off an economic and humanitarian disaster while also cajoling the neighboring country’s new Taliban rulers to soften their image abroad. Several foreign ministers from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation are meeting in Islamabad on Sunday...
CHINA
The Associated Press

Socialist Seattle City Councilmember survives recall attempt

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Seattle have retained socialist Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the controversial lawmaker and long-time foe of hometown tech giant Amazon. Sawant had faced a recall effort. King County Elections on Friday officially certified the Dec. 7 recall election, showing Sawant narrowly prevailing with 50.4%...
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 7:36 a.m. GMT

Typhoon leaves 19 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines. MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon left at least 19 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday. A governor said her island province has been “leveled to the ground.” Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives. At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph), one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Group#Human Rights Violations#Spyware#Ap#Democrat#The Biden Administration#Chinese#The Oregon State Treasury#Legislature#Nso Group
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, holding her father’s portrait at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, where she received the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Award, the European Union’s top human rights prize, on behalf of her father, to a burned man receiving care at a hospital after he was injured when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded, in Cap-Haiten, Haiti, killing multiple people and injuring dozens of others, to the grief-stricken sister of Rameez Ahmad, a policeman, wailing at his funeral, after he was killed in a gun attack on a bus carrying policemen the outskirts of Srinagar, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

685K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy