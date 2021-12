The Cardinals have officially placed DeAndre Hopkins on injured reserve and have activated Chase Edmonds, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. The Hopkins placement was a foregone conclusion as he underwent surgery for a torn MCL on Friday. That surgery is expected to sideline him for at least six weeks and could also be season-ending. Edmonds has missed four straight games and most of a fifth due to an ankle injury. Edmonds was close to returning versus the Rams this past Monday but thought the extra few days would be prudent to make sure the ankle is as close to 100% as possible.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO