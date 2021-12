There are so many things I look forward to when it comes to the holidays in Bucks County: decorated shop windows, frosty mornings on the Delaware River, hot chocolate at the Christmas Tree farms. It’s a pretty special place to be this time of year! But I have to say, it’s the strong sense of community that makes me especially proud to be a local. Lately, there isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not grateful for my neighbors and the countless ways we look out for each other.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO