Jade Leader Provides an Update on Wyoming Sky Jades(c) Processing and Marketing

RIVN is down over 8% in Friday's premarket. Rivian is suffering as production levels are lower than forecast. Barclays also lowers its price target for RIVN to $115. Rivian shares are lower in Friday's premarket by a substantial margin. At the time of writing, the shares are over $9 lower at $99.52 for a loss of 8.6% and also breaking the psychological $100 barrier. It should be remembered though that Rivian IPO'd at $78 so this still represents decent gains for those that got in at the ground level. Retail investors were not so lucky though. IPOs are usually the preserve of institutions, a fact that has driven retail to the SPAC space so aggressively this year. The opening price after IPO was $106.75, meaning those retail investors who chased the name are now underwater.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO