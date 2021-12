Georgia ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to helping people struggling with mental illness. A forthcoming bill in the state House aims to change that. The expansive legislation could, among other things, attack chronic staffing shortages in the mental health field; compel insurance companies to provide comparable coverage for mental health as they do physical; and create a system of involuntary outpatient treatment for people who struggle to care for themselves.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO