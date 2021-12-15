ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell refutes ludicrously premature Lions draft pick report

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
Be careful what you believe about any claims to know what the Detroit Lions are going to do in the 2022 NFL draft. Definitive statements about April’s draft in December should always be met with extreme skepticism.

That’s the proper approach in dealing with a report from Josina Anderson, who definitively linked the Lions with Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

It’s certainly the way Lions head coach Dan Campbell is handling the “no mock needed” coda to Anderson’s report, which came in conjunction with her recently interviewing Thibodeaux and promoting the interview via social media.

“Is the draft within the next day or so?” an unamused Campbell asked rhetorically. “Because then I would be very interested, but right now, no. I really don’t (get involved). That’s (GM) Brad’s (Holmes) department right now. I’m so focused on what we have here and getting prepared for (this week’s game) Arizona, to be honest with you.”

Earlier this week, Campbell indicated he had watched “zero” college football to this point of the NFL season.

Our take

Given the emphasis on collaboration all around this Lions regime, and also given the presence of notoriously secretive John Dorsey as part of the decision-making process, any proclamation that the decision is already carved in stone is ludicrous. Thibodeaux certainly makes a ton of sense for Detroit, and he could very well become the team’s selection. But to claim it’s a done deal already is simply disingenuous.

#College Football#American Football#The Detroit Lions
