‘MacGruber’ Series Creators Tried To Get Christopher Nolan To Direct An Episode

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Based on the long-running Saturday Night Live skit of the same name — and serving as a sequel to the 2010 film — MacGruber is now a TV series. In advance of the MacGyver parody arriving on Peacock later this week, series creators Jorma Taccone and John Solomon spoke with Collider...

HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
Awesome 92.3

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

MacGruber Newcomers Talk Joining the Series' Absurdity for Peacock

One of the most exciting elements about Peacock's upcoming MacGruber series is that it features original stars like Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe, and Kristen Wiig all returning to reprise their roles from the film, though the series has also managed to spice things up by adding impressive actors to the ensemble, such as Laurence Fishburne and Billy Zane. While veterans of the narrative knew exactly what they were getting into for their returns to the series, newcomers had a bit of an adjustment period, detailing the challenges of remaining relatively stoic in the absurd narrative. MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16th.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Wick” Creator Plans “Battle Chasers” Series

Alcon Television Group (“The Expanse”) has picked up the rights to Joe Madureira’s indie comic “Battle Chasers” with “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad set to write and executive produce a live-action fantasy series adaptation. The comic centered on a nine-year-old girl named Gully, searching for her father with the help...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jodie Comer, Penelope Cruz and Ruth Negga Talk Portraying Women at Turning Points

Some of the best films are about people making life-altering decisions that not only change the course of events, but also their own actions and personalities. And this year’s films are filled with women making some doozies. From Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani taking a murderous turn to Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball dealing with a pivotal week for her marriage and career to Rachel Zegler’s Maria debating whether to leave her family for love in “West Side Story” to Kristen Stewart’s fictitious depiction of a Princess Diana who left it all behind in “Spencer,” it’s suggested that a different decision could have...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series

Will Forte portrayed MacGruber, an inept action hero who could never disarm a bomb in time, on “Saturday Night Live” and in a feature film, and now he joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the new “MacGruber” series streaming on Peacock. “A lot of things that I am not in real life, I get to do on the screen,” he says of the character’s appeal.Dec. 13, 2021.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

MacGruber Series Gets Red-Band Trailer and Official Poster

In just ten days, MacGruber is set to return after more than a decade away, and Peacock has released the first full trailer for the series, following on the heels of a previous extended clip that was framed as a jailhouse interview with the title character, played by Will Forte. Beware going in: this is a red band trailer and not safe for work, if you're one of those people who still leaves the house to work. An over-the-top parody of MacGyver, the series centers on a decorated veteran who faces extraordinary odds (and kills lots of bad guys) in the name of making the world a better place. An official poster for the series was also just released.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

'Dickinson' creator talks time travel episode

Alena Smith, creator of Apple TV+ drama "Dickinson," reveals why the show featured Emily Dickinson travelling in time. Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath, Anna Baryshnikov as Lavinia Dickinson, and Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson. Never a straightforward drama, and never a historical series too keen to stick to precise history,...
TV SERIES
IGN

More Big Names Join Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a historical drama about the development of the atomic bomb, just added Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio have joined Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon. Cillian Murphy will star as Robert J Oppenheimer...
MOVIES
