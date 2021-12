The Irish faithful will have to decide which Bellator MMA featherweight to root for on fight night. On Friday, reporter Petesy Carroll initially broke the story that Leah McCourt (6-1) and Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) would be squaring off at Bellator Dublin on Feb. 25. News of this matchup has since been confirmed to Sherdog by sources close to the situation. Although the lineup is not yet official, it is likely that this 145-pound tilt will take place on the main card.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO