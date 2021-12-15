ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feel merry & bright during a star-studded simulcast of ‘CMA Country Christmas’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the joys of the season, country-music style, with an encore presentation of this year’s CMA Country Christmas, airing on Country Christmas (Ch. 58) with...

goodhousekeeping.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Embodies Holiday Glam in Plunging Sparkly Gown and Hidden Heels for ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Carrie Underwood was the picture of holiday glamour for ABC’s upcoming “CMA Country Christmas” holiday special. The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer hit the stage in a dazzling dark green gown, which featured voluminous sleeves, structured shoulders and a plunging neckline. Underwood’s floor-length skirt covered her footwear, which likely consisted of sparkly heeled pumps — similarly to her past holiday performances. The singer’s look was complete with layered rings and sparkling statement earrings. Sparkly gowns have made a comeback as a desire for glamorous ensembles has been revived. Underwood’s look, due to its tonal color and allover sparkle, was utterly fitting...
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Country singer Lainey Wilson performs her rendition of ‘Christmas Cookies’

Country singer Lainey Wilson joined us live to discuss her latest album, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’,” and hitting the road next year with Dierks Bentley. And just for Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition, Lainey premiered a special never-before-seen performance of her holiday single “Christmas Cookies.” Stay up to date with Lainey by visiting her website or […]
Outsider.com

CMT Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Two Christmas TV Specials

If you’re fancying some good, old-fashioned country Christmas music, CMT has you covered. In fact, CMT has two shows for the country music lover who likes some twang and maybe a truck or two to go along with his/her jingle bells. You’ll want to flip on the shows if you’re a fan of Brett Young or performers like Billy Ray Cyrus, Darius Rucker, Wynonna Judd, Tracy Lawrence, Amy Grant or Clay Walker.
Atlanta News

Christmas at CMA

Parents and children will honor the holiday with Piccadilly Puppets sharing a tale of Christmas spirit and friendship between a hungry fox and a lonely bunny. Santa might even make an appearance!
country1037fm.com

Keith Urban Named A Guitar After This Christmas Movie

Keith Urban is currently in Australia with his wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters celebrating the Christmas holiday, and there is a good chance he and his girls will settle down one night in the next week to watch a classic holiday movie. Keith has a couple of Christmas movies...
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
