Washington drops in latest USA TODAY NFL power rankings

One week ago, the Washington Football Team was riding high, winners of four in a row and in possession of the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race. Unfortunately, mounting injuries, multiple defenders on the COVID-19 list and the Dallas Cowboys all happened.

Washington fell behind the Cowboys, 24-0, at halftime in Week 14. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked like a different player than in the previous four weeks, completing just two passes in the first half.

However, Washington turned things around in the second half, thanks to a terrific effort from the defense, which held the Cowboys to a field goal in the final 30 minutes. And, the only reason Dallas scored three points was Antonio Gibson’s fumble.

For Washington, it was too little too late, as Dallas held on for a 27-20 victory.

How did the loss impact Washington in the latest USA TODAY NFL power rankings?

After climbing to No. 15 last week, Washington dropped back to No. 19 for Week 15. Here’s what Nate Davis had to say about the WFT:

19. Washington (15): The defensive line that’s supposed to be this team’s foundation is suddenly almost unrecognizable with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Chase Young on injured reserve.

For anyone who watched Sunday’s game, it was clear Dallas’ defense won this game up front. Washington’s defense also played a terrific game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a punchless offense for 30 minutes.

Washington has a chance to get back on track Sunday, but that will be easier said than done against the Eagles. Not only is Washington battling a large number of injuries, but it currently has 10 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.