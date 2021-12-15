ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Fuller, Cole Holcomb receive top scores from Pro Football Focus in Week 14

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
Lost in the Washington Football Team’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 was their defensive performance. The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-0 lead before halftime, with one of those touchdowns coming on a fumble return for a score. Dallas’ first touchdown came on a Randy Gregory interception and return into Washington territory.

Washington’s defense held the Cowboys to three points in the second half. Those three points were due to Antonio Gibson’s fumble in Washington territory.

So, despite the score, it was a solid day for Washington’s defense, continuing its recent trend of success.

Leading the way for the WFT on Sunday were cornerback Kendall Fuller, linebacker Cole Holcomb and safety Kam Curl.

Fuller struggled early in the season but has been terrific as of late. Washington’s secondary had a tough matchup on Sunday against the group of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Yet, the WFT held Dak Prescott to 211 yards passing. According to Pro Football Focus, Fuller finished with Washington’s highest grade, earning a 90.6 grade, including a 90.9 score in coverage.

Holcomb was everywhere. He finished with eight tackles and picked off Prescott late in the game, returning it for a touchdown and cutting the Cowboys’ lead to 27-20. Washington’s defense held the Cowboys’ tight ends to one catch, and Holcomb finished with an overall grade of 82.4, and he was outstanding in coverage.

Curl had another strong performance, recording Washington’s third-highest grade with an 82.0.

So, what about Washington’s offense? Yes, it was pathetic. Left tackle Charles Leno led the way with a respectable grade of 76.7. And he was injured in the game but later returned.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was the WFT’s lowest-graded player with of 34.0. Antonio Gibson wasn’t much better, finishing with a 45.5 grade. Even Terry McLaurin scored low on PFF’s metrics, finishing with a 53.0 grade.

Washington looks to get back on track in Week 15 vs. Eagles.

