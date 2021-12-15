ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal vs West Ham United BlackBet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hammers boss David Moyes will be taking charge of his 600th league game as a manager during tonight's London derby. Arsenal, who have won their last four Premier League home games and kept a clean sheet in each of the last three, will host West Ham United on Wednesday at...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Harry Redknapp
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Ryan Fredericks
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
David Moyes
Person
Carlton Cole
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
goal.com

Future at Arsenal in doubt: What next for Aubameyang after captaincy row?

After losing the captain's armband in controversial fashion, the 32-year-old's future with the Gunners is now under serious doubt. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's disciplinary issues have led to him missing out on Arsenal's wins against Southampton and West Ham United, as his future at the club remains somewhat unclear. Aubameyang, who will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea#United#600th League#London Derby Arsenal#Blackbet#West Ham United Team News#Matchday#W14
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Leeds vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Gunners have moved into the Premier League's top four and head to Elland Road to face a Leeds team which lost 7-0 last time out. Arsenal will be looking to extend their winning streak when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League clash.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Leeds fan accused of racial abuse against Arsenal bench

The Gunners' third consecutive Premier League win was accompanied by serious accusations against a member of the home support. The Premier League will investigate allegations that members of the Arsenal bench were targeted with racial abuse by a Leeds United supporter at Elland Road. Leeds suffered their second heavy defeat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Africans to watch this weekend

GOAL previews some of the continent’s biggest and brightest stars expected to feature for their respective clubs around the world this weekend. Ahead of the weekend, up to four league games have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks in the ranks of several clubs. However, the biggest match in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Premier League Stat Pack: Matchday 18

Just five matches will be played in the Premier League this weekend after five games were canceled owing to Covid-19 Burnley have lost just one of their last seven away league games against Villa, collecting three wins and drawing as many. Villa defeated Burnley 5-2 in February 2010. The Clarets are unbeaten in their last three league visits to Villa Park, only having a longer run without defeat there once which happened between 1930 and 1947 when they went four games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy