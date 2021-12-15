ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jessica Sutter: Recommendations for revised STAR Framework miss the mark in measuring true performance

By Commentary
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more than two years, the DC State Board of Education (SBOE) has been discussing changes to the School Transparency and Reporting (STAR) Framework, which serves as the state accountability system for all DC schools. Across two different iterations of the board, members have agreed that the current system presents serious...

WLBT

Changes in supports and performance framework on the way for charter schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Changes are on the way for Mississippi charter schools from the accountability model to supports offered for those looking to start up a new school. Charter schools get public education dollars. So, accountability has always been a big question mark especially for critics. But it’s something...
EDUCATION
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Invests $4.3 Million to Expand Safe Passage Program to Keep Kids Safe as They Travel to and From School

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education, and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart, and Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn announced that six community-based organizations will receive $4.3 million from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes for Fiscal Year 2022 to support the District’s new Safe Passage Safe Blocks initiative.
WASHINGTON, DC
The 74

Colorado Releases Draft Plan for Voluntary Universal Preschool

A draft plan for how Colorado can create a voluntary universal preschool program by 2023 relies heavily on local leaders to implement the state’s vision for early childhood education.  The plan, released Tuesday, outlines recommendations for a program that will give Colorado families access to 10 hours of preschool per week the year before a […]
COLORADO STATE
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Janeese Lewis George Introduces Legislation to Make Sweeping Traffic Safety Improvements Around D.C. Schools

WASHINGTON, DC – Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, joined by eleven other Councilmembers, introduced sweeping legislation to improve traffic safety at every District school by installing extensive traffic safety infrastructure, expanding school zones, stepping up enforcement, and injecting accountability and equity in DC government’s plans to improve road safety near schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Brooke Pinto Introduces the FUN for All Act to Ensure Fairness in Use and Negotiation for All District owned Recreational Property

News Release — Ward 2 DC Council member Brooke Pinto. Washington, D.C.– Today, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced the “Fairness in Use and Negotiation for All Recreational Property Act of 2021.” The purpose of the FUN for All Act is to ensure that all residents have fair access to District owned recreational property. The FUN for All Act ensures there is meaningful public engagement and Council oversight of all exclusive use or license agreements for District-owned recreational property that cover a period of one year or more. The legislation was co-introduced by Councilmembers Elissa Silverman, Christina Henderson, Robert C. White Jr., Janeese Lewis George, Mary M. Cheh and Trayon White, Sr.
WASHINGTON, DC
Spotlight News

Educational Conference Board supports planned 2.4B aid

ALBANY — The seven leading statewide educational organizations issued a report today that includes strong support for the state’s planned $2.4 billion school aid increase for 2022-23 and for the pledge to fully fund Foundation Aid over the next two state budgets. Titled, “Rising to the Occasion: Investing in Student Success in Extraordinary Times,” the […]
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Schools Go Virtual Until Jan. 14

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — All Prince George’s County public schools are moving to virtual learning until Jan. 14 after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases through the school system, officials announced Friday. The virtual learning will begin Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of winter break on Dec. 23, and then resume Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. “Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community,” PGPS CEO Monica Goldson said in an announcement. “The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day.” Students will be able to pick up learning items from school Monday. Parents will be contacted by their students schools with details for pick up. Meal distributions next week will occur on Monday through Wednesday between 10 a.m. and noon, and information on January meals are forthcoming.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Education
Politics
Town Square LIVE News

Amid great tumult, Red Clay passes transgender policy 4-3

Red Clay School District on Wednesday night narrowly approved a policy that reaffirms transgender and gender diverse students’ ability to use the restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity. Under Board Policy 8005, students who “consistently assert” a gender identity other than that which they were assigned at birth may use the corresponding restroom, or alternatively, a ... Read More
SOCIETY
The DC Line

Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Thanksgiving Day

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, 2021, District Government will observe Thanksgiving Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25 AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26:. Access to Emergency Shelter. All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: DC’s finance chief hasn’t conducted quality oversight and fiscal management

When DC Inspector General Daniel W. Lucas and his team released a report in September that indicated the DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) had misspent $82 million from the Housing Production Trust Fund, advocates were apoplectic. The IG’s findings were not new, however. DC Auditor Kathy Patterson has made similar discoveries of mismanagement of the fund and associated programs.
ECONOMY
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces Expansion of Cure the Streets Violence Reduction Program to Four New Neighborhoods

News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. New Program Sites Will Launch in Congress Heights, Brightwood Park/Petworth, Sursum Corda/Ivy City & Historic Anacostia/Fairlawn in 2022. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that the Cure the Streets violence reduction program will expand with four newly-selected...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau Introduces Bill to Standardize Raised Crosswalks in DC

News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. WASHINGTON, DC  To directly address an unabated crisis of pedestrian fatalities, especially among children, Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau has introduced the Walk Without Worry Amendment Act of 2021 to standardize the design and installation raised crosswalks and intersections in the District of Columbia. Councilmember Nadeau is joined by Councilmembers Janeese Lewis George, Mary Cheh, Elissa Silverman, Christina Henderson, Brooke Pinto, Charles Allen, Robert White, and Kenyan McDuffie. This includes all five members of the Committee on Transportation and the Environment.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Washington, DC
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

