Festival

December 18, Is National Bake Cookies Day!

By Gina Cook
 2 days ago
Here's an awesome excuse to fall off the diet! December 18, is National Bake Cookies Day. We teach our kids to follow the rules right? Well, then. Do what any self-respecting parent or grandparent should do in this case and bring on the sugar. Woo-hoo! It is cookie baking time, There...

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

