Drew Barrymore has not always been a foodie. Born into show biz royalty and having embarked on a career in front of the camera when she was 11 months old, the actor and talk show host has traveled a long, winding, and often treacherous path to get to where she now stands. After the release of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" when she was 7, she experienced superstardom, addiction, and self-harm. She became emancipated from her family and took on the responsibility of self-parenting when she was 14, The Guardian reports. The road to becoming comfortable in her own kitchen began after that, according to People. When she lived independently in her teens, however, she relied on processed foods and was not yet into cooking.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO