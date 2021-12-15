Watch Carrie Underwood and John Legend’s ‘Voice’ Finale Duet

Team Ariana: Jim and Sasha Allen, "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon and Garfunkel. Jim and Sasha Allen are the final artists standing on Team Ariana, and that is still shocking to me — that Holly Forbes loss stings! It's surprising that after having such a great week after singing a more contemporary song that pushed them vocally (Rihanna's "Stay" in case you need a reminder), that they'd go back to singing straight folky classics. It's a great song, but this is the semi-finals! Although John Legend enjoyed it because it felt so comfortable and the guys looked at ease, so what do I know? Coach Ariana Grande praises her duo, telling them that she and America love them because they are "nostalgic" and "warm" and what they do is "infectious."

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO