Are the real followers on our Instagram accounts?

theplaidhorse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is it that likes and comments? You can see who likes and comments on the influencer’s most recent photographs by scrolling through them. Does it resemble real-life profiles? Is it full of foreign and questionable profiles, or is it empty?. Do the influencer’s profiles follow him or...

www.theplaidhorse.com

Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider

An artist says her @metaverse Instagram account was disabled after Facebook rebranded to Meta — and that she only got it back after asking the company what happened

An Instagram user with the @metaverse handle says her account was disabled after Facebook rebranded. The platform said her account was taken down because she was impersonating someone. It wasn't until a month later that Instagram apologized and reinstated her account. Australia-based Thea-Mai Baumann told The Times that she's had...
INTERNET
enstarz.com

BTS V Unfollows Blackpink's Jennie On Instagram: Singer Says It’s ‘A Scary App’ Following Quiet Personal Account Launch

The BTS members have arrived on Instagram, but one issue was raised a day after quietly launching their accounts involving Blackpink Jennie. The global superstar septet officially launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6, which crossed 10 million followers within record time, according to Pinkvilla. However, fans in the...
CELL PHONES
goodhousekeeping.com

Al Roker Shared Emotional News on Instagram and 'Today' Fans Are Showing Their Support

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, are beaming with pride. The Today show weather anchor and the ABC News correspondent can’t stop congratulating their son, Nick, on his latest accomplishment. After applying to colleges and patiently waiting to hear back, Nick received the email he’s been waiting for — he got accepted into college. But that’s not all, he was accepted into two different schools to continue his education.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

BTS members surprise ARMY by opening individual Instagram accounts

The Christmas gift ARMY has been waiting for is officially here!. On December 6 KST, all seven BTS members launched individual Instagram accounts, which were immediately verified and followed by the official BTS Instagram account to further confirm the validity of the accounts. Jungkook is using the username @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, RM is using @rkive, Jin is using @jin, Suga is using @agustd, J-Hope's username is @uarmyhope, Jimin is using @j.m, and V is using @thv.
INTERNET
WUSA

BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

BTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band. On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded. Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 54 million followers. Check out their accounts below. Suga has a verified account, though has no posts as of press time. He previously posted, but deleted it.
THEATER & DANCE
petapixel.com

Instagram Has Quietly Been Asking Users to Set Up Multiple Accounts

Instagram reportedly quietly rolled out an in-app pop-up over the past year that has been encouraging users to “try a new account,” likely because it makes more money on new accounts than on older ones. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Instagram’s pop-up has been appearing for single-account users...
INTERNET
techstartups.com

Instagram surpasses 2 billion monthly active users worldwide as users get addicted to dopamine-induced content

In 2018, Jaron Lanier, who is considered the father of virtual reality, warned that social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are dopamine farms that reprogram people’s brains and change how they think and feel. Lanier further warned that spending too much time on these social platforms can be harmful when it becomes an addiction. He also likened them to drugs like cocaine and heroin, once a person gets hooked, it is difficult to get them off.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Instagram to launch first parental controls following controversy

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced more details about Meta’s effort to protect teens and support parents online. This comes after the “Instagram for kids” controversy and by the fact the US Congress is going to hear him about it this week. In this blog post, Mosseri said he would...
CELL PHONES
onthewater.com

Our Most Popular Instagram Posts of 2021

Thanks so much to everyone who tagged us in their videos and photos on Instagram this year. From the looks of it, fishermen from New Jersey to Maine had great fishing for stripers, fluke, blackfish, and tuna, but, as usual, striped bass dominated as our most popular posts of 2021, with a couple big bluefin thrown in for good measure.
INTERNET
NBC San Diego

Instagram Accounts Created With Stolen Pics Push Fraudulent Crypto Schemes

Consumers reported losing more than $80 million to cryptocurrency investment scams between October 2020 and March 2021, an amount 10 times higher than the same period a year earlier, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Experts say the scammers often rely on social media, stealing users photos and videos to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hyperallergic

An Antidote to Instagram’s Toxicity Is Already in Our Hands

This September, the Wall Street Journal broke research leaked from Facebook, which detailed Instagram to be what the paper called a “toxic” environment for teens, especially teen girls. It showed the company knew its negative impact on teens’ body image and yet still continued to promote harmful content to vulnerable users.
CELL PHONES
invezz.com

A fake Instagram account caught conducting crypto fraud

Cryptocurrency scammers have started a large campaign revolving around fake Instagram accounts. According to what is known, there were many instances where imposters stole users’ photos for crypto scams. For the moment, the issue does not seem to have a solution, which is why Instagram users need to be...
MARKETS
pymnts

'No Likes' Social Branding App Tagg Raises $2M

Tagg, a “social branding” app connecting young creatives, announced on Friday (Dec. 17) that it had raised $2 million in seed funding. According to TechCrunch, the funding round was led by some tech heavyweights, including Twitter Co-founder Biz Stone, Trip Advisor Founder Stephen Kaufer and former Facebook exec Ed Baker.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Facebook's utterly unnecessary Meta rebrand has hit the Play Store

One of the highlights, or rather, weirdest moments of 2021 was when Facebook announced its abrupt name-change. From that point onwards, the company itself has been known as Meta, coinciding with news of its increased focus on this whole “metaverse” thing. In the weeks that followed we started to see the new Meta name pop up across Facebook's whole ecosystem of apps. That momentum has made it to the Play Store, with the company’s apps now showing that they come from Meta Platforms, Inc.
INTERNET

