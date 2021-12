New York lawmakers are weighing a new bill that aims to end exclusionary zoning and allow for multiple units to be built on most lots earmarked for residential development. State Sen. Brad Hoylman is sponsoring the bill and introduced it last week, The Real Deal reports. Under the law, localities wouldn’t be allowed to require large lot sizes or mandate off-street parking. New York cities and villages wouldn't be allowed to set minimum lot sizes larger than 1,200 SF, and in cities, property owners would be allowed to build four family units on any residential lot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO