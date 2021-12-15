ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

Springman's eighth-grade moved to remote learning after 13 test positive for COVID

By Dave Oberhelman
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Eighth-grade students at Springman Middle School in Glenview have been placed in adaptive pause until the end of winter break, Jan. 3. In a message sent to all district families on Dec. 7 by Glenview School District 34 Superintendent Dane Delli, and enacted the next day on the directive of the...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Donation provides 25 truck-driving scholarships

GRAYSLAKE -- More than $100,000 donated to College of Lake County by an anonymous donor will create 25 scholarships for students to enroll in truck-driving courses to earn their commercial driver's licenses. The program takes about two months to complete and usually costs students $4,100. "These scholarships can help people...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
Daily Herald

SCHOOL DISTRICT U-46 Elgin, Il...

SCHOOL DISTRICT U-46 Elgin, Illinois INVITATION TO BID School District U-46 is currently accepting bids for 2022 ASBESTOS THREE-YEAR RE-INSPECTION AND MANAGEMENT PLAN UPDATE. *Specifications are available for download from the School District's RFP/Bids Portal at https://u-46.bonfirehub. com/portal/?tab=login starting on DECEMBER 20, 2021 @ 8:00 A.M. CST. Registration is required to access the specifications; however, registration is easy and free! All vendors interested in this project must attend the MANDATORY pre-meeting on WEDNESDAY,DECEMBER 22, 2021 @ 10:00 A.M. CST at the following address: Coleman Elementary School (1220 Dundee Ave., Elgin, IL 60120). Attendance at the meeting is limited to a maximum of 2 team members per Bidding Contractor due to social distancing requirements. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask and keep six feet social distancing at all times while on School District U-46 premises. Proposals are due on or before WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2021 @ 1:00 P.M. CST electronically through the School District's RFP/Bids Portal stated above. Should you have any questions or need help using the portal, please contact Bonfire Support at support@gobonfire.com or School District U-46's Business Services Department via email at businessservices@u-46.org or telephone at 847-888-5000 ext. 5014. Published in Daily Herald December 18, 19, 2021 (4575156) , posted 12/18/2021.
ELGIN, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
136K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy