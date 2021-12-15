Springman's eighth-grade moved to remote learning after 13 test positive for COVID

SCHOOL DISTRICT U-46 Elgin, Illinois INVITATION TO BID School District U-46 is currently accepting bids for 2022 ASBESTOS THREE-YEAR RE-INSPECTION AND MANAGEMENT PLAN UPDATE. *Specifications are available for download from the School District's RFP/Bids Portal at https://u-46.bonfirehub. com/portal/?tab=login starting on DECEMBER 20, 2021 @ 8:00 A.M. CST. Registration is required to access the specifications; however, registration is easy and free! All vendors interested in this project must attend the MANDATORY pre-meeting on WEDNESDAY,DECEMBER 22, 2021 @ 10:00 A.M. CST at the following address: Coleman Elementary School (1220 Dundee Ave., Elgin, IL 60120). Attendance at the meeting is limited to a maximum of 2 team members per Bidding Contractor due to social distancing requirements. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask and keep six feet social distancing at all times while on School District U-46 premises. Proposals are due on or before WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2021 @ 1:00 P.M. CST electronically through the School District's RFP/Bids Portal stated above. Should you have any questions or need help using the portal, please contact Bonfire Support at support@gobonfire.com or School District U-46's Business Services Department via email at businessservices@u-46.org or telephone at 847-888-5000 ext. 5014. Published in Daily Herald December 18, 19, 2021 (4575156) , posted 12/18/2021.

