Cormier: Nunes should've gone to sleep vs. Pena

It seems that Amanda Nunes’ position as a GOAT is under intense scrutiny after her loss with Julianna Pena in the co-main event of the UFC-269. Many people spoke in support of Nunes, and many others criticised her, but one thing was for sure, she was not herself during the match. ‘The Queen’ of the bantamweight division was missing, and what fought in the octagon seemed like a ghost of herself.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO