UFC

Cormier: Nunes should've gone to sleep vs. Pena

By Nick Baldwin
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Cormier wishes Amanda Nunes refrained from tapping out in her fight with Julianna Pena at UFC 269. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion, served as a color commentator at the event....

www.thescore.com

bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan slams Amanda Nunes for her performance against Julianna Pena: “Standing right in front of her like you’re watching a regional fight”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on Amanda Nunes’ performance against Julianna Pena. Last Saturday night at UFC 269, Julianna Pena shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. It was the kind of achievement many thought was near-enough impossible but through sheer will, determination and ability, Pena proved the masses wrong with a gutsy win over the woman many consider to be the GOAT.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
Daniel Cormier
Amanda Nunes
“It looked like she saw a ghost”- Daniel Cormier barks back to Amanda Nunes’ UFC 269 loss, debates her legendary statuses

It seems that Amanda Nunes’ position as a GOAT is under intense scrutiny after her loss with Julianna Pena in the co-main event of the UFC-269. Many people spoke in support of Nunes, and many others criticised her, but one thing was for sure, she was not herself during the match. ‘The Queen’ of the bantamweight division was missing, and what fought in the octagon seemed like a ghost of herself.
“Amanda Nunes’ danger is in the beginning,” Cris Cyborg rips Amanda Nunes for quitting against Julianna Pena at UFC 269

Amanda Nunes gets slammed by Cris Cyborg! It’s been almost one week since the UFC women’s Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena produced one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by defeating Amanda Nunes at the co-main event of UFC 269. But the MMA world is still buzzing about it. Nunes was betting favorite into this fight with odds of -1000 and Pena defied all odds with her spectacular performance.
mmanews.com

Cormier & Peña Disagree On Amanda Nunes’ Decision To Tap At UFC 269

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes Amanda Nunes “took her ball and went home” against Julianna Peña at UFC 269. At the final pay-per-view of 2021, fans were treated to one of the greatest upsets in UFC history. In the co-main event, Peña challenged what looked to be an unstoppable reign atop the bantamweight division for double champ Nunes. The narrative for many leading into the fight was that the immense confidence “The Venezuelan Vixen” had would be shut down by the “Lioness,” who branded her foe as “delusional.”
ClutchPoints

Ex-UFC champ Daniel Cormier criticizes Amanda Nunes for tapping out on Julianna Pena

Former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier has proposed a different way of losing a title fight after seeing Amanda Nunes tap out on Juliana Pena at UFC 269. Juliana Pena had stunned the MMA world after pulling off an upset submission victory over Amanda Nunes to claim the UFC bantamweight title. Speculations over the truth about Nunes’ underperformance swirled afterwards with some claiming the Brazilian actually quit during the fight.
UFC 269 'Fight Motion': Julianna Peña's historic title upset of Amanda Nunes in super slo-mo

Julianna Pena did the unthinkable when she conquered the greatest female fighter of all time. A massive underdog heading into the fight, Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) challenged dual-champion Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) for the bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 269. The first round was all Nunes, but just like Peña said she would do, she poured on the pressure in Round 2, backing Nunes up with combinations.
Bloody Elbow

Julianna Pena: Amanda Nunes not a quitter, ‘had no choice but to tap’

Amanda Nunes is no quitter, says newly-crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena. Nunes has been accused of quitting against Pena in their bantamweight title bout at UFC 269, but ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ says ‘The Lioness’ had no choice but to tap otherwise she would have ‘broke her neck.’
MMA Fighting

Priscila Cachoeira apologizes for ‘unintentional’ eye gouge in UFC 269 loss to Gillian Robertson

Priscila Cachoeira had a turbulent weekend in Las Vegas. “Pedrita” took on Gillian Robertson in the first bout of the UFC 269 preliminaries this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and prior to fight night she missed weight badly at Friday morning’s official weigh-ins, coming in at 129 pounds. That wasn’t the end of the controversy for Cachoeira, who went on to lose by submission late in Round 1 and was lambasted on social media for what looked to be an illegal attack on Robertson’s eyes as she tried to escape a rear-naked choke.
