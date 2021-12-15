ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis airport offers Christmas holiday travel tips

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhTtl_0dNoLkky00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season and Memphis International Airport is sharing holiday travel tips to help ensure a more efficient travel experience.

According to a news release, the Memphis airport will have an 18-day holiday travel period that begins on Friday, Dec. 17 and ends Monday, Jan. 3.

The airport is projecting more than 100,000 people to pass through the security checkpoint, which is about an 68 percent increase from last year.

Memphis International Airport said they expect their peak days to be Dec. 19, Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Dec. 30.

