A critical server security vulnerability in the Java logging library Log4j is taking the internet by storm because code to actively exploit this vulnerability is already widely distributed across the web. Originally found on the popular game Minecraft, it has since been shown to affect most web servers running Apache along with its ubiquitous logging library Log4j. It has been actively exploited by threat actors across the web. It is easily the most severe vulnerability of 2021, clocking in at 10/10 on the CVSS scale. The vulnerability affects versions 2.14.1 and lower. It allows for arbitrary remote code execution and potential for complete takeover of servers and endpoint computers by attackers.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO