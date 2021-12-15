Solo New Year: Top tips for having a good time on your own

The festive period is, without doubt, the most demanding time of year on our poor wallets, purses and sorry-looking bank accounts. It's no secret. The cost of gifts and the copious amounts of food and alcohol we buy and consume, the days and nights out in between December 25th and the 31st, spent in clubs, pubs and shopping malls, and, not to forget, the ever-rising cost of day to day living - It all adds up. And if you haven't planned your finances well in advance or set aside some sort of contingency to see you through until the end of December, you could find yourself stuck at home. Surviving on the bits no one wanted from the Christmas Day jacobs joint, whilst your closest acquaintances live it up, partying their way unashamedly into 2022.

