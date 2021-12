Veteran WRIF/DETROIT programmer MARK PENNINGTON has joined forces with industry legend LEE ARNOLD to form a new radio and media consulting company named HANGAR 33 MEDIA. Said PENNINGTON, "I am thrilled to be working alongside my friend and brilliant radio and marketing mind LEE ARNOLD. Our goal is to be hands-on, in the trenches helping our clients mold talent, create winning programming, promotional, and revenue strategies. Having worked on the ground level of some of the best brands in radio, we know firsthand the struggles of our current radio climate. Audio entertainment is in high demand; let us formulate and help execute a plan to inspire content creation and long-term sustainable revenue success regardless of the platform."

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO