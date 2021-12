Jershika Maple never ceases to amaze me, if you did not get to see her show last night, it was by far one of her best performances, in my opinion. Now, my all-time favorite performance by this beautiful young lady will always be, when she sings New Edition Can’t stop the rain. Yesterday when I say that Maples sang from the bottom of her feet all the way to the top of her head, she absolutely blew the house down. Jershika perform Adele‘s hit song rolling in the deep, which is on everyone’s playlist let’s be honest, it is definitely something that you listen to during a good break up or working out, and she also performs a classic by the queen of R&B herself Mary J Blige I’m going down!

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO