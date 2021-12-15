ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Former Luzerne County Children and Youth director sentenced to probation

By Submit Letter To The Editor
 3 days ago
Van Saun

Former Luzerne County Children and Youth Director Joanne Van Saun was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months of probation for child endangerment and obstruction offenses, with the first nine months on house arrest, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Van Saun, 59, of Dallas pleaded guilty in October to three misdemeanors related to her failure to investigate at least 217 reports alleging child abuse and neglect in 2017.

“Today’s sentencing of Joanne Van Saun demonstrates that the health and safety of the children entrusted in Children and Youth Services’ care is among our county’s most important priorities,” said County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo. “No one — regardless of position — is above the law, and Ms. Van Saun’s criminal actions stand in stark contrast to our department’s critical mission.”

The state Attorney General’s Office filed the charges, and Van Saun was sentenced in the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas in Harrisburg.

In addition to the arrest of Van Saun, three former county Children and Youth staff members had agreed not to serve in any position where they would be a mandated reporter of potential abuse or neglect until at least 2025, the Attorney General’s Office has said.

Following the charges against Van Saun, the county retained Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP to conduct a still-ongoing internal investigation of the agency to determine if there is any evidence of possible wrongdoing.

Crocamo said the Philadelphia firm is expected to conclude its investigation in early 2022.

Following long-established past practice, the county Retirement Board has been postponing a decision on Van Saun’s county pension until she is sentenced.

Her potential pension was calculated at $4,467.23 per month, according the board. Pensions are based on past compensation, tenure and retirement option selections, and Van Saun had worked for the county approximately 35 years, according to prior published reports.

Under the state pension forfeiture act, former employees are not eligible for a pension or interest on their contributions toward a pension if they are convicted of certain crimes related to their employment, officials have said.

For example, several prior county workers were denied pensions for extortion and corrupt receipt of a reward for official action.

It’s still unclear if the charges against Van Saun will meet the legal definition allowing for denial of her pension.

The county terminated Van Saun July 1. County Human Services Program Director John Alunni was appointed interim Children and Youth administrator.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Comments / 20

john
2d ago

they need to take her pension from her they have been getting away with to much its time to take there pensions

Reply(1)
10
Ahack90
2d ago

lol crimes against children and you give them probation, this is why no one takes the government seriously

Reply
10
Arnold Johnson
2d ago

They need to shut down CYS. Let the Pa. state police form a dedicated unit. CYS workers lie in court, manipulate judges, and take out personal vendetta against select people.

Reply(2)
4
Two of Luzerne County government's eight division head posts will now be vacant because operational services overseer Edmund O'Neill has submitted his resignation to accept a private-sector position, County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Friday. Prior administrative services division...
