23-year-old Tina Tintor died from fire in a suspected DUI crash involving Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas, NV)

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Tuesday said that Tina Tintor was burned to death in a suspected DUI crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

As per the coroner’s office, Tina Tintor, 23, died from thermal injuries she suffered in a fiery accident that happened on Nov. 2. The coroner’s office further stated that Tintor inhaled products of combustion, fractured bones in her nose, had injuries to her ribs and left forearm. Tintor’s death was ruled as an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Tintor lost her life in the two-vehicle crash involving the former NFL player near Rainbow and Tropicana. Ruggs was reportedly going over 150 mph when the fatal incident took place. Tintor’s dog, Max, also died in the accident. Ruggs is out on bail and under house arrest pending the outcome of his case. No other details are available.

The investigation continues.

December 15, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com