Dutch Bros sheds 5% as post-earnings selling pressure continues

By Clark Schultz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bouncy trading on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) continues with shares off 5.40% today. The restaurant stock is now down...

Seekingalpha.com

Catalyst watch for next week: Nike and Micron earnings, SPAC votes and Peloton action

All day - The U.S. stock market is closed for the Christmas observance. All day - It is the last trading day before the FDA action date on Global Blood Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:GBT) priority review on Oxbryta for sickle cell disease in children. Earlier this week, the company floated a $300M note offering to help fund the development and commercialization of Oxbryta.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 2.17% to $293.66 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.92 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company achieved on December 16th.
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
Seekingalpha.com

CBD Global Sciences reports Q3 results

CBD Global Sciences (OTCPK:CBDNF): Q3 operating net income of $3.40M for Q3 2021. For the balance sheet the company reported a reduction of liabilities down from $8.75M to $6.16M YTD.
