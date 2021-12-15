Hill Country Naturalist

Come build your dream home and enjoy nature in full scope. Choose your own builder or build with Regional Homes of Maryland. This is a to-be-built home by Regional Homes and will be designed and customized to your needs. The pictures only represent the builder's craftsmanship and general design features. Please call for a consultation. * Finished Basement not included in the listing price - the option is available. The Land - MLS# MDBC2017404 on the MLS. The views are just spectacular overlooking Ivy ridge. Enjoy 360 views of nature. Well and septic systems are in place as well as underground electric. If you choose, you may be able to incorporate the existing Geo-Thermal System into the new design of your energy-efficient home. Come, walk the lot and take in the breathtaking views. Enjoy the close proximity to Oregon Ridge State Park just a few miles away. If you enjoy long walks, hiking, and trail running, you will love the location -it's perfect. Easy access to 83 Corridor...Hunt Valley Towne Centre includes shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and health clubs for your convenience. Wineries, Polo Matches, Golf Courses, and Parks are all close by for your enjoyment.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO