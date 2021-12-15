ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Hill Country Naturalist

San Saba News & Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chemistry of Photosynthesis and the Carbon Cycle. Don’t be alarmed by the chemical equations accompanying this column, you don’t need to understand the chemistry. But it is important that everyone understand the basics of photosynthesis and how carbon is cycled and recycled in the ecosystem. First,...

www.sansabanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
idahoptv.org

Spud Country

In Idaho, raising spuds is a traditional way of life. From planting to harvest, potato farming provides not only food, but culture too. Dubbed the “potato state,” more than half of Idaho’s counties grow potatoes. But beyond the numbers, what matters is the goodwill of Idaho’s agricultural community. Join Outdoor Idaho as we dig into what it truly means to live and work in “Spud Country.”
AGRICULTURE
WTIP

North Woods Naturalist: Snow Subnivean

Chel Anderson is a botanist and plant ecologist and she joins us periodically to report on what she’s seeing in our woods and waters right now. This project is supported in part by funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
WILDLIFE
goworldtravel.com

Discover the Charms of Wimberley and Driftwood in Texas Hill Country

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Texas Hill Country is known for its rolling green terrain dotted with Lone Oak trees, cacti and the occasional herd of grazing longhorn. Views go on for miles and Wimberley and Driftwood offer plenty of opportunities to enjoy those vistas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
BGR.com

The largest organism in the world is being eaten alive

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday The world’s largest organism, which is found in the Wasatch Mountains of the western United States, is slowly being eaten alive. Known as Pando, the organism is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones. From the outside, it looks like a massive woodland of several individual trees. In reality, Pando is made up of 47,000 genetically identical stems, all of which are connected to a singular root network. This organism provides an entire ecosystem for the area. Pando is protected by the US National Forest service. That means it...
ANIMALS
The Daily Record

Letter: Fossil fuels are not to blame for world's climate issues

As a 35-year geologist, listening to climate alarmists is very troubling. We know carbon dioxide has increased somewhat during the last century, but it is not all due to fossil fuels and certainly not at alarming levels. We know that weather related deaths are down substantially over the past century...
The Conversation U.S.

Mistletoe – famous for stolen holiday kisses – is a parasite that steals water and nutrients from other plants

A parasitic plant with potentially poisonous berries might not sound like something that would boost your Christmas decorations to the next level. But, botanically speaking, that’s what mistletoe is. There are some 1,300 species of this evergreen plant worldwide. They’re all parasitic or semiparasitic, meaning they can survive only on a host plant. Rather than being rooted in the ground, they live on the branches of other trees and shrubs. Just two types are native to North America. Twelve species of the American mistletoe can be found distributed largely across the southern half of the U.S., mostly affecting deciduous trees in the...
GARDENING
TheConversationCanada

A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Plants And Animals#Sugar
agnetwest.com

Best Plants for Attracting Birds to Your Yard

Some of the best plants for attracting birds to your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Many types of birds are attracted to plants that produce plenty of seeds. By growing seedy annuals and perennials in your yard, you’ll save money on birdseed and have beautiful flowers that you’ll enjoy, too.
ANIMALS
Mercury News

The Real Dirt — Christmas cactus, cactus from the rainforest

Imagine a mountainous and remote rainforest along the ocean coast. Whisps of fog drift through the trees as cascades of colorful flowers sweep down from plants perched high on the tree limbs. This is the Mata Atlântica or Atlantic Forest of Brazil, a biodiversity hotspot and birthplace of the Christmas cactus or Flor de maio (May flower). In the Southern Hemisphere this plant blooms in May (autumn); in the Northern hemisphere it blooms during the winter holidays, hence its popularity as a Christmas gift.
GARDENING
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 Ivy Hill Road

Come build your dream home and enjoy nature in full scope. Choose your own builder or build with Regional Homes of Maryland. This is a to-be-built home by Regional Homes and will be designed and customized to your needs. The pictures only represent the builder's craftsmanship and general design features. Please call for a consultation. * Finished Basement not included in the listing price - the option is available. The Land - MLS# MDBC2017404 on the MLS. The views are just spectacular overlooking Ivy ridge. Enjoy 360 views of nature. Well and septic systems are in place as well as underground electric. If you choose, you may be able to incorporate the existing Geo-Thermal System into the new design of your energy-efficient home. Come, walk the lot and take in the breathtaking views. Enjoy the close proximity to Oregon Ridge State Park just a few miles away. If you enjoy long walks, hiking, and trail running, you will love the location -it's perfect. Easy access to 83 Corridor...Hunt Valley Towne Centre includes shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and health clubs for your convenience. Wineries, Polo Matches, Golf Courses, and Parks are all close by for your enjoyment.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
San Saba News & Star

What do I do with used batteries?

Batteries power our lives. From laptops to vehicles, to watches and toys, nearly everything that needs portable power has a battery in it. What should you do with these items, and the batteries inside, when they no longer pack a punch?. Dry-cells, rechargeables, and automotive batteries all must be disposed...
ELECTRONICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Spy On Bighorn Sheep… For Research

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Wildlife officers, biologists and volunteers are surveying bighorn sheep. The group will be counting the number of sheep in Georgetown, Idaho Springs, Empire and Silver Plume. (credit: CPW) Colorado Parks and Wildlife said this annual or sometimes biannual count is important for wildlife managers to be able to classify and monitor herds, its dynamics and sex ratios. (credit: CPW) The information is also vital for license requirements in determining how many hunting licenses to issue. (credit: CPW)
ANIMALS
San Saba News & Star

Jordan Cattle Auction

Receipts totaled 7,637 head. A lot of choice calves and yearling were offered this week with the demand being very good. The stocker steers and heifers sold steady to $1 higher with 28 steers 491 lbs at $189.00 ($927.99) and 4 heifers 570 lbs at $165.00 ($940.50). The feeder steers were $3-$5 higher with 14 steers 748 lbs at $148.00 ($1107.04). The feeder heifers were $3 higher with 33 heifers 612 lbs at $142.00 ($869.04). The 250-500 lbs fleshy new crop calves were $5-$7 lower. Packer cows were $3-$5 higher with the top cow at $80.00, and packer bulls were $2-$5 higher with the high bull at $99.50. Pairs and bred cows were in good demand.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy