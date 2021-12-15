ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Clock Tower Puzzle

The Downtown Bradford Business District Authority (DBBDA) is presenting a limited edition puzzle featuring the Old City Hall Clock Tower just in time for Christmas. According to a press release, the 99 piece puzzles are American Made and come boxed with the image printed on it. When assembled, it measure 16 inches by 20 inches and features a photo taken by local photographer Tom Huntoon.
BRADFORD, PA
neiuindependent.org

Sudoku Puzzle

Sudoku is a puzzle game that begins with a grid in which some of the numbers are already in place, depending on the game difficulty level. A completed puzzle is one where each number from 1 to 9 appears only once in each of the rows, columns and blocks. Study...
HOBBIES
Gematsu

Puzzles for Clef

Puzzles for Clef is an adventure video game developed by Weasel Token and published by Freedom Games. Puzzles for Clef is a relaxing adventure game focused on the eponymous heroine. Following a letter from her sister, Cres, our bunny friend Clef journeys to the island of her ancestors, to undertake a treasure hunt… The journey will take her across a land of beauty, magic, and mystery, as she explores each of the island’s regions, solves its countless puzzles, unearths long-forgotten secrets, and rediscovers her family’s legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Solution to Evan Birnholz’s Dec. 19 Post Magazine crossword, “Themeless No. 18”

Here’s some statistical and structural info about this weekend’s themeless crossword. First, it has 124 words, which is now the lowest number of answers I’ve had in a 21x21 themeless puzzle. It is also, with one exception, the first time one of my Post puzzles had an average word length of 6 letters or longer (the exception was this Something Different puzzle, where the whole point is to feature long, made-up phrases throughout). It’s also the first time that I’ve used a left-right symmetrical pattern in a themeless puzzle. There wasn’t any special reason for that other than I just wanted to try it and see what I could create.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossword Puzzle#Spam#Akismet
TrendHunter.com

Wooden Holiday Puzzles

'Puzzle-Storm's' holiday puzzles are the perfect activity to relax and have a hot chocolate on those cold, snowy nights. There are three-holiday puzzles for jigsaw fans to choose from 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE HAPPY HOLIDAYS,' 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE JINGLE BELLS,' and 'WOODEN JIGSAW PUZZLE CHRISTMAS MOOD.'. Each puzzle is rounded and...
click orlando

Complete this puzzle and you might win $1 million!

Puzzles are a great gift to give to anyone on your holiday shopping list that is hard to buy for. Not only is putting together a great stress reliever they’re also good for the brain. The other fun thing about puzzles is picking one out for someone. There’s a puzzle out there for everyone and now there’s even a puzzle available that will give you money!
HOBBIES
hardcoredroid.com

Puzzle Aquarium Review

Need a simplistic game with a good challenge and variety while also being more chill compared to other game? Well Puzzle Aquarium might be the game for you. Play a plethora of puzzle games and collect points to purchase fish for your virtual aquarium. Puzzles A Plenty. At first sight...
VIDEO GAMES
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gamespot

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles

Sign In to follow. Follow Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Christmas Puzzle Ornaments

Just in time for the holiday season, Galison recently released the new 130 Piece Puzzle Ornaments. The new product merges form and function with its demure aesthetic and interactive game. Galison’s motto is to “bring more art into everyday life,” which can be seen through its products. The 130 Piece...
LIFESTYLE
Austin Chronicle

Gift Guide: Puzzle Me This

Jigsaw joints of Asian food, jigsaw japes that Hurt so good. You don’t have to spend all day staring blankly at a screen just because you’re staying inside, citizen. You don’t have to be virtual all the time, not when there’s an ancient technology to help infuse a bit of graphic and tactile interest into your actual, AFK life.
AUSTIN, TX
TrendHunter.com

Frozen Dessert-Themed Puzzles

The Magnum X Designer Puzzle Collection from Magnum Ice Cream help to celebrate a special anniversary and support relaxing multi-sensory experiences at home. The limited-edition Designer Puzzle Collection is centered around the brand's indulgent ice cream bars coated in Belgian chocolate, which are now celebrating 10 years in Canada. Made...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Michigan Daily

‘Unpacking’ and the puzzle game of life

If I weren’t in college, I would have picked up a career as a professional organizer by now — I love organizing and discovering all the ways things can fit together in a space most efficiently. Having moved between Michigan and Tennessee at least seven times since starting college, I’ve also found a fondness for unpacking all my belongings and figuring out how they can be organized in a new space, so imagine my delight when I stumbled across a game called “Unpacking.” I was absolutely enthralled by the cute puzzle game oriented around unloading boxes in rooms and was quick to buy and play through it. What I found was a video game that went far beyond its surface story of helping the main character (you, for all intents and purposes) move into new places and, instead, played out a truly moving narrative about growing up, love and, well, unpacking.
VIDEO GAMES
bloomingtonsouthoptimist.org

Puzzling a fun pastime for panthers

A growing number of South students have been doing jigsaw puzzles in the library this winter. Senior Graci Lane puzzles because she likes to take some rest time from work during her study hall period. “Puzzling is nice,” says Lane. “It gives me a chance to have a break in...
LIFESTYLE
Gamezebo

I’m A Puzzle Is a Browser-Based Jigsaw Compendium with Custom Puzzles and More

Pastimes come and go, but the humble jigsaw will be around forever. Nothing else scratches that lazy Sunday afternoon itch. Things have moved on since the days of bent cardboard and lost pieces, however. I’m A Puzzle, from Unwind Media, is every jigsaw puzzle you’ll ever need, preserved in flawless digital condition for eternity.
TECHNOLOGY
countynewsonline.org

Puzzle Pete Says “IC” A to Z

Complete the words using the clues in the left column. Each word’s beginning letter is given and all contain the letters “IC.” Pete has put them where they occur in the answer. Each dash stands for a letter. When you are done, Pete hopes you don’t say “ICK.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy