Biden auto safety nominee vows to address jump in traffic deaths

US President Joe Biden admitted Thursday that he probably won't be able to push through a massive social spending bill that is crucial to his legacy as quickly as he had hoped. Referring to tough talks he has held recently with Democrat Joe Machin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia and whose vote is key to passing the bill, Biden said: "It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote." "We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," he said in a statement. In other words, the initial hope of the Democratic president -- to have the bill definitively voted on before the end of the year -- seems to be fading.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO