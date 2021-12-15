ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden auto safety nominee vows to address jump in traffic deaths

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as the top auto safety regulator will vow to address the massive increase...

theeastcountygazette.com

Biden’s New Executive Order Will Solve This Big Social Security Related Problem!

As part of his executive order, President Joe Biden instructed 17 federal agencies to streamline public services to provide better user-friendly services. An executive order is designed to make agencies more accountable and transparent in order to make activities such as applying for small business loans, filing taxes, and getting passports more efficient.
swiowanewssource.com

Biden vows voting rights fight at SC commencement

President Joe Biden has pledged to "keep up the fight" for stalled voting rights legislation as he addressed graduates at South Carolina State University, a historically Black school in Orangeburg. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it will pass

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has all but acknowledged negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package will have to be pushed into the new year. It was a setback Thursday as Senate Democrats rushed to try to send the roughly $2 trillion bill to his desk by Christmas. But Biden does not yet have the votes, in large part because of opposition from one holdout: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Biden’s discussions with Manchin will continue. He says he is confident the package will eventually pass. Biden also says Democrats must press forward on voting rights legislation.
Metro International

U.S. auto safety nominee seeks to finish probes of Tesla crashes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration’s nominee to serve as the top auto safety regulator said Thursday he hopes the agency will soon finish its investigations into crashes involving automated driving systems used in electric vehicles made by Tesla Inc. Steven Cliff, deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety...
Biden taps two for U.S. CFTC -White House

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Summer Mersinger and Caroline Pham to fill two Republican spots on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said. Mersinger most recently served as chief of staff to CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump and previously served as a top...
rigzone.com

Biden to Toughen Auto Emissions Limits

The standards, set to govern passenger cars and light trucks from model years 2023 through 2026, will reverse a Trump-era move to relax the mandates. The Biden administration is preparing to impose more stringent limits on car and truck emissions in an effort to clamp down on a top U.S. source of the greenhouse gases fueling climate change.
Biden acknowledges social spending bill will likely be delayed

US President Joe Biden admitted Thursday that he probably won't be able to push through a massive social spending bill that is crucial to his legacy as quickly as he had hoped. Referring to tough talks he has held recently with Democrat Joe Machin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia and whose vote is key to passing the bill, Biden said: "It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote." "We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," he said in a statement. In other words, the initial hope of the Democratic president -- to have the bill definitively voted on before the end of the year -- seems to be fading.
