SIMBA Chain Hires Chief Revenue Officer

One of Nashville's iconic music companies has added an executive with brand-name retail chops to amp its growth and attract talent. Gibson Brands Inc. has hired Anne Rohosy, who previously ran the Americas operations of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and worked 15 years as an executive at Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE). Gibson CEO James "JC" Curleigh created the position for Rohosy, who moved to Nashville in October to take the job of chief human resource and transformation officer.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO