SIMBA Chain Hires Chief Revenue Officer

Anderson-based Spry, a national brand optimization company, has promoted Trent Dahlstrom to chief revenue officer. He joined the firm in 2013 as a sales executive. After two years in that role, Dahlstrom was promoted to director of sales and has operated in that capacity for the last five years. Also,...
Attentive, the conversational commerce platform, today announced two additions to the executive team. E-commerce expert Amit Jhawar joins as President, and B2B marketing veteran Sara Varni joins as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. Marketing Technology News: Nft Physical Gallery BCA Gallery To Open In Shanghai On Dec…. “Sara and...
SourceDay, the supply chain performance software that bridges the gap between the ERP and supplier networks, today announced Sarah Scudder has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Matt Whiteway, Chief Commercial Officer at Infinity. “I have been working with and in procurement...
With his great experience, Sidney Majalya will be a great addition to Binance US arm. He will oversee risk and compliance issues and report to Binance.US’s CEO Brian Shroder. Binance.US, the US arm of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance, has welcomed onboard Sidney Majalya, top compliance executive at...
Wingstop on Thursday announced the appointment of Donnie Upshaw as its first chief people officer. Upshaw joined the fast-casual wing chain in 2018 and most recently served as SVP of people. “People are the foundation of our strategy and Donnie has made a tremendous impact on our talent framework and...
The company that owns Friendly's and a group of juice and salad chains has hired Carissa DeSantis as its new chief technology officer. DeSantis was most recently chief information officer for Dickey's Barbecue Pit, where she spent about two years directing the chain's tech and digital efforts including an aggressive push into ghost kitchens.
One of Nashville's iconic music companies has added an executive with brand-name retail chops to amp its growth and attract talent. Gibson Brands Inc. has hired Anne Rohosy, who previously ran the Americas operations of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and worked 15 years as an executive at Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE). Gibson CEO James "JC" Curleigh created the position for Rohosy, who moved to Nashville in October to take the job of chief human resource and transformation officer.
Locke Lord has hired Major, Lindsey & Africa managing director Kimberly Hulsey as its chief diversity and inclusion officer, replacing retired senior partner Paulette Brown, who was the first to take on the C-suite role at the firm. Brown, who was based in the firm’s New Jersey office, previously served...
Arctic Wolf expects to go public during the second quarter of 2022, company sources have said. The company was valued at over $4 billion earlier this year, and raised $150 million during its latest funding round. Cybersecurity startup Arctic Wolf, which has been laying the groundwork to go public next...
Mark Bushway has been promoted to chief supply chain officer at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI). Plans call for Bushway to start in the new role on Jan. 3, Providence, Rhode Island-based UNFI said yesterday. In the c-suite post, he will report to Chief Operating Officer Eric Dorne and oversee the grocery wholesaler’s North America fulfillment network, spanning 56 distributions centers that serve more than 30,000 customer locations.
GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021-- Spire Orthopedic Partners, a rapidly growing management services organization serving best-in-class orthopedic and spine surgeons, has hired orthopedic marketing executive Nicole Monsky as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005245/en/. Nicole Monsky, Chief Marketing...
SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has hired a top executive from Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) streaming service to help the satellite broadcaster to expand its offering and appeal outside of cars. SiriusXM had hired Joe Inzerillo, formerly the chief technology officer of Disney+ streaming service, as the company's chief product and technology officer, according to a WSJ report.
With more than two decades of sales leadership experience, Kaddaras will drive Transmit Security’s global growth strategy as part of the company’s broader leadership bench. Transmit Security, the Identity Experience™ company, announced today it has named Chris Kaddaras as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Kaddaras will oversee all areas of sales, support and success, unifying the company’s ability to create, onboard and delight our customers.
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Car Capital is capping off an active year by bringing on a new chief revenue officer this week. Looking to establish itself as an up-and-coming auto-finance technology company that strives to get any deal bought no matter the consumer credit background, Car Capital welcomed Cory Cox as its CRO.
PROVIDENCE, RI - You all probably know by now, but ANUK gets pretty jazzed when the words “new Chief” land in our inbox. This time around, we’re speaking of United Natural Foods, Inc.’s (UNFI) newest Chief Supply Chain Officer. Mark Bushway will step into the role effective January 3, 2022.
Legible Inc., a browser-based, mobile-first, globally distributed eBook reading and publishing platform, is excited to welcome Wai-Ming Yu as Legible Inc.’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ms. Yu will begin on January 4, 2022. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Johann Wrede, CMO at Xactly. “On behalf of our...
Mark Carlson, who first joined Baker Donelson in 2004, will be the firm's first chief growth officer. This year, Baker Donelson has expanded into North Carolina with the addition of six health care attorneys in Raleigh. Carlson plans to improve the firm's lateral recruiting by streamlining the process to identify...
BKD CPAs & Advisors has hired Jennifer Hannah as chief legal officer, effective in June. She joined BKD this year and currently serves as general counsel, and previously held the role of partner at Lathrop GPM. Hannah holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and JD from Creighton University School of Law.
SIMBA Chain has announced Bryan Ritchie has been selected to lead the company into a high-growth, transformational blockchain platform company. Ritchie, who has spent 30 years in the technology and software innovation industries, replaces former CEO and co-founder Joel Neidig, who will continue to lead the company’s highly successful government contracting business unit.
