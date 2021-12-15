'A true pioneer:' Medical director Fritz recognized for 44 years of service

Dr. S. Delbert Fritz served as the first and only medical director for Madison County EMS and began in 1977 when Madison County EMS was one of the first agencies in Kentucky to deploy paramedics.

Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said Fritz has been a leader behind the scenes since Taylor was born.

"He has provided this vital public service for 44 years and Dr. Fritz has provided the oversight and instruction and quality of emergency medical care and improved the outcome and survival rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury in Madison County," said Judge Taylor.

At the fiscal court meeting Tuesday morning, Taylor added Fritz was a "true pioneer in Kentucky" by guiding EMS to help save countless lives. In addition, Fritz was the first medical director for Eastern Kentucky University's medical program and led them to national accreditation and notoriety.

Judge Taylor and the fiscal court declared Dec. 14 as 'Dr. S. Delbert Fritz Day' in honor of his decades of service and in observance of his retirement.

Others in the medical field spoke on Fritz's behalf, including longtime Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison, who served under Fritz when he began his career as an EMT.

"The first homicide I worked as an EMT, it was a double homicide and we brought this lady into the emergency room and didn't think she would live. I looked and said 'Who is coming in?' and they said, 'Dr. Fritz.' Well I knew who Dr. Fritz was — I had never been around to see him operate — in anyway shape or fashion," Cornelison recalled. "But as he walked through the door, with the patient laying there, he started spitting out things that I didn't know what it was, but obviously the nurses did because they started jumping over tables and hanging from chandeliers and everything else to get him what he wanted because he wanted it right then."

The coroner said the lady is still alive today because of Dr. Fritz.

"People will never know the impact he has had —pre-hospitalization, education and just surgical expertise that he has demonstrated over the years," he said.

EMS Director Carlos Coyle also stated Fritz has been the longest serving medical director in the state of Kentucky by far.

"He took on paramedics when people thought it was just outlandish that these new creatures were out here starting IVs, shocking people and placing inter-tracheal tubes and things that were just unheard of — when no one else wanted that liability. He took it on for zero. "We wouldn't be where we are today without his leadership, steadfast absolute refusal to accept subpar car," Carlos said.

Fritz was in attendance for the meeting along with his wife and children. He was recognized with a proclamation by the judge and court, as well as a plaque from Coyle.

Other business:

• A second reading of a zone change at 2981 Old US N was approved from UC-7 (agriculture) to UC-1 (single-family residential).

• A first reading or an ordiance for a zone change at 3056 Lexington Road was approved to change from UC-7 (agriculture) to UC-1 (single-family residential).

• In efforts to produce the annual CSEPP Emergency Preparedness calendar, the court voted to approve a resolution to accept a contract renewal with Post Printing in the amount of $140,000 — nearly a 50% increase from last year's price. CSEPP, who finances the payment, gave approval for the increase since no other bids were submitted to the court for approval.

• A budget amendment was approved for the Madison County Sheriff's Office in the amount of $100,000 in workers compensation due to an increase in claims. Their 2021 budget now stands at $4,370,200.

• Neal Metcalfe and Bill Clause were appointed to the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission.

• Jodi Foster and Gina Fultz were appointed to the Madison County Utilities Board.

• Marcella Hayden was appointed to the Northern Madison County Sanitation District Board.

• Kristen Wilson and Katie Perkins were approved for appointment to the Madison County Library Board.

• Adrienne Millet and Wilma Walker were appointed to the Madison County Airport Board.

• Scott Shepherd was appointed for promotion to road supervisor for the Madison County Road Department.

• Shane Brindley, Travis Lovett, and Jasa Connelly were approved for hire as EOC technicians with the Madison County EMA.

• Melissa Settle was approved for a promotion to officer manager in the Madison County Road Department.

• Scott Clark was approved for hire to full-time grounds maintenance with Battlefield Golf Course.

The next Madison County Fiscal Court meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022 at 304 Chestnut Street in Berea.