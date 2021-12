It's a perfect description of a catch-22. A conundrum, when you get right down to it. We live in a pretty awesome place and want to brag about our good fortune for doing so. But in order to toot our own horn, we have to let others in on the secret. Even right now I'm thinking "do I want to share the story about Fortune Magazine shining a spotlight on Missoula?" On one hand, the article is already out there for all to see. But on the other hand, I'm amplifying the exposure by putting it out there to my tens of dedicated readers.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO