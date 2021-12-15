ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Creating a Better Future

tri-c.edu
 3 days ago

Student speaker Carla Carraway finds a voice for herself, others at Tri-C Empowered by her education at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®), Carla Carraway will take the stage at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center tomorrow evening, ready to speak up for herself and others. That's when Carraway, selected as...

www.tri-c.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Recorddelta

Create Buckhannon plans to better the community

BUCKHANNON — Create Buckhannon reconvened their weekly meetings on Thursday, December 2, after taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. Members of the group met via zoom to take a look at how to best help the community of Buckhannon. Among the items on the agenda discussed included Main Street vacancies, the creation of a youth council and pre-planning for Festival Fridays in 2022.
BUCKHANNON, WV
tri-c.edu

Tri-C Fall Commencement Celebrates 1,100 Graduates

In-person ceremony honors academic achievements by the Class of 2021. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) will celebrate the academic achievements of more than 1,100 petitioning graduates during its Fall Commencement ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 16. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
tri-c.edu

Tri-C to broaden settling student debt and releasing stranded credits

Pilot program brings together eight colleges to put students back on graduation path. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) will be part of a regional pilot program to address stranded credits and student debt, potentially putting more students back on the path to graduating and joining Ohio’s workforce. Other colleges...
CLEVELAND, OH
AdWeek

3 Opportunities to Create a More Equitable Healthcare Future for All

As another year passes, Covid-19 remains a pressing health issue. In 2019, we were introduced to this novel infection; now approaching 2022, new variants are still appearing. As a healthcare worker, I know intimately how difficult this fight has been. To emerge from this pandemic, we all need to work together.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Education
tri-c.edu

A Family Affair

Wanda Williams and her granddaughters complete degrees at Tri-C, plan to walk together at graduation. It's not every day you hear about a grandmother and her three granddaughters graduating college together— but that's exactly what Wanda Williams, Ashley Little, Briona Little and Tishshaneil "Tish" Steele will do this month. All four are graduating from Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) with associate degrees.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
richmond.edu

Creating the sustainable campus of the future

For 12 consecutive years, The Princeton Review has named the University of Richmond a top school for environmental stewardship. This history of recognition coincides with the development of the University’s Office for Sustainability, established in 2009. Scroll down to see some of the ways UR has demonstrated a commitment...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Tri C Empowered#A Bachelor Of Arts
Lake Charles American Press

Conrad creating the future of her dreams

Missy Conrad, a Westlake High School special education teacher, has found a second start in life with her career in teaching. The Westlake native spent years in the business world before becoming a teacher at 45. She said she always knew working with special education students was where she wanted to be.
WESTLAKE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy