Clear Capital Announces Automated Appraisal Photo Review Innovation through ClearCollateral Review

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / TPT Global Tech ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com a San Diego based technology company and its subsidiaries, today announced its Digithrive Subsidiary, included in its SaaS Division, will include the company's new Fintech activity focusing on Crypto, Digital Mobile, and Internet Banking technologies. Recognizing the explosive growth opportunities in these Fintech sectors, the Company finds itself uniquely positioned to take advantage of existing assets and capitalize on the expertise it already possesses. In coordination with its Global marketing associates, and combined with the recently announced development of its Super APP 'VüMe,' the Company intends to instantly become a player with several niche technology solutions in these rapidly expanding sectors. While the Company has no intention, at this time, of launching its own Crypto coin it will focus its efforts on technology platforms that will create better customer experiences for these new generation technology offerings.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO