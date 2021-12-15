ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Clear Capital Announces Automated Appraisal Photo Review Innovation through ClearCollateral Review

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

New technology furthers Clear Capital's efforts to modernize the appraisal process. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Clear Capital®, a national real estate valuation technology company, has announced the innovation of ClearPhoto™, a powerful set of AI-driven rules built into ClearCollateral® Review, automating the review of property photos...

www.buffalonynews.net

Related
buffalonynews.net

Avenue Living Asset Management Makes a Series of Timely Year End Announcements Generating New Alternative Investment Opportunities for the North American Heartland

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Avenue Living Asset Management (the 'Asset Manager') and Avenue Living Real Estate Core Trust (the 'Core Trust') is pleased to announce that is has successfully closed on the acquisition of Avenue Living U.S. Real Estate Trust (the 'U.S. Trust'). The transaction along with the execution of further pipeline opportunities in Canada and the U.S. brings an additional 1,158 multi-family units into the Core Trust expanding its total unit count to over 12,350 across 21 markets for a total AUM of C$2.4 billion - over a 10% increase since October 2021.
REAL ESTATE
buffalonynews.net

Security First International Holdings, Inc. to Change Name to More Accurately Reflect the Company's Vision and Evolution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Security First International Holdings, Inc, (OTC PINK:SCFR) a South Florida-based technology incubator, is excited to announce that it's in the process of changing the company name to 'Incubar'. This rebranding strategy will reflect the evolution of the company as well...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
aithority.com

Notable Announces Digital Transformation Council To Fundamentally Reshape Healthcare Experiences Through Intelligent Automation

Former Cleveland Clinic CEO, Toby Cosgrove, MD, will serve as executive chair and strategic advisor. Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, announced the formation of the Notable Digital Transformation Council. The council is an advisory board composed of healthcare’s foremost clinical, digital and operational leaders, with the goal of constructing a new vision for healthcare rooted in intelligent automation. The group will leverage its collective expertise to collaboratively brainstorm and draw up the blueprints for a simpler, more engaging healthcare ecosystem.
protocol.com

This tech startup just put a staff platform engineer on its board of directors

For the average tech worker, company boards of directors are a bit like the mysterious overlords making an appearance in Phase Three of the Marvel Universe. They rake in huge amounts of cash and power, and occasionally make decisions that radically alter how a company works, but no one seems to know much else about who they are and what they do.
BUSINESS
Network World

Enterprise networking, 2022: Applying remote-work lessons as employees return to the office

As employees return to the office, IT teams can apply the lessons they learned supporting remote workers to transform their networks. Technologies such as SD-WAN and secure-access service edge (SASE) could continue to be useful. Network-as-a-service, (NaaS), is still in its early stages but could provide agility when it comes to acquiring network equipment. But, as the chip shortage and broader supply-chain issues continue to plague the tech industry, IT must be prepared to make compromises and prioritize needs in order to complete essential network projects.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Ropes, Hogan Lovells Guide GHO’s Investment in Biocare Medical

Ropes & Gray represented GHO Capital Partners in its investment in Biocare Medical, a provider of cancer-focused diagnostic reagents and instruments. Hogan Lovells advised Biocare and its existing investor, Denver-based Excellere Partners, which will remain a “significant” partner with London-based GHO, according to a statement. GHO said Concord,...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
buffalonynews.net

O.A.T,Inc. Is Pleased to Announce New Project

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / We are very pleased to announce a new construction project for O.A.T. Inc. The new project name is 'South Coast Water District - Lift Station no.2.' The project is in Orange County, California, located at the Sanitation Wastewater Facility, in Laguna Beach. The general contract of this project is 'Financials', and the date of the bid was December 2nd, 2021. The contract amount is $413,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
buffalonynews.net

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Sale of All Assets and Strategic Business Pivot

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company') (OTC Markets:ARCW), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announced that the Board of Directors has proposed to sell all of the Company's current operating businesses and assets (the 'Legacy Business Sale'). The Company further announced that it plans to acquire RM2 International S.A. ('RM2'), a Luxembourg Société Anonyme which has developed a type of composite pallet to replace wooden pallets that includes 'smart' Internet of Things or ('IoT') technologies to improve logistics. RM2 is targeting industries such as food and other industries where hygiene is of extreme importance.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

TPT Global Tech's "Digithrive" Subsidiary Established Within Its Saas Division To Focus On Fintech Activity Such As Crypto, Mobile Digital And Internet Banking Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / TPT Global Tech ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com a San Diego based technology company and its subsidiaries, today announced its Digithrive Subsidiary, included in its SaaS Division, will include the company's new Fintech activity focusing on Crypto, Digital Mobile, and Internet Banking technologies. Recognizing the explosive growth opportunities in these Fintech sectors, the Company finds itself uniquely positioned to take advantage of existing assets and capitalize on the expertise it already possesses. In coordination with its Global marketing associates, and combined with the recently announced development of its Super APP 'VüMe,' the Company intends to instantly become a player with several niche technology solutions in these rapidly expanding sectors. While the Company has no intention, at this time, of launching its own Crypto coin it will focus its efforts on technology platforms that will create better customer experiences for these new generation technology offerings.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for European Business; Announces Improved Q4 2021 Guidance

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives for its European business, including a possible sale. “We have been transparent about our continued evaluation of disposition opportunities that are both in line with our strategic goals and in the best...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Phys.org

Storytelling is a secret weapon for increasing service sales and overcoming employee resistance to change

With the increasing digitalization in manufacturing industries, companies start to integrate big data analytics into business processes and sell smart services. However, people tend to resist change, remain skeptical about unknown products and technologies and avoid new ways of doing work. According to Valeria Boldosova's doctoral dissertation at the University of Vaasa, Finland, using deliberate storytelling in the workplace might help to deal with these problems.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

SnapLogic Announces Winners of Enterprise Automation Awards, Recognizing Customer Innovation and Excellence

Winners across five categories announced at SnapLogic’s Enterprise Automation Summit Y2021. SnapLogic announced the winners of its first annual Enterprise Automation Awards, recognizing customers and partners who have successfully deployed intelligent integration and automation to boost innovation, improve the customer experience, and drive operational excellence and business growth. The winners of each category were as follows:
TECHNOLOGY
KTEN.com

Rosland Capital Review

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/roslandcapital. Rosland Capital (www.roslandcapital.com) offers a Free Gold IRA Investor’s Guide and a professional approach to converting existing IRA’s into a Gold IRA. In business since 2005, Rosland Capital may be best known for their television spokesperson, actor William Devane, who testifies to being a satisfied customer of Rosland Capital. We found the website of this company to posses one of the more user-friendly systems with which to interface, as many particularly older customers find it more intuitive, than others that seem to be more instruction-oriented.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

GamesPad, The Next-Gen Crypto Gaming Ecosystem, Launches IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks

GamesPad, a next-generation blockchain gaming ecosystem, will launch an IDO on BullStarter on December 20. TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / GamesPad is a first-of-its-kind holistic blockchain gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem, created by Constantin Kogan and Eran Elhanani. GamesPad is scheduled to launch the IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks, multichain launchpad and decentralized VC and launchpad on December 20.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Travel Sites Use Payments Orchestration to Quickly Expand Into New Markets

Consumers worldwide are now accustomed to the speed and convenience that online shopping offers and many have even made their first forays into international eCommerce in recent months. Cross-border shopping is only expected to grow in popularity. In fact, the global business-to-consumer (B2C) eCommerce market’s projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 10% through 2028 is a testament to this trend.
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Rail Cybersecurity Firm Cylus Has $30 Million Funding Round

Rail cybersecurity technology provider Cylus has raised $30 million in a series B funding round, bringing the Israeli company's total funding to over $57 million. This latest round was led by U.S. firm Ibex Investors and joined by Vertex Growth Fund, Strides International Business, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures Israel, Israeli serial entrepreneur, and Cylus board member Zohar Zisapel and Glenrock Israel, the company said Wednesday.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Fiddler Labs CEO Krishna Gade revamps AI models for trust and transparency

We recently spoke with the chief executives of companies that participated in the recent AWS Startup Showcase: The Next Big Things in AI, Security & Life Sciences to find out what drives them and learn about their visions for the future. This feature is part of theCUBE’s ongoing CEO Startup Spotlight series.
TECHNOLOGY

