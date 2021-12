The list of Bruins in the COVID protocol continues to grow. On Thursday morning, the club announced that Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic as well as an unnamed staffer were placed in protocol, joining Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith from the now heavily depleted roster. This is Frederic’s second bout with the illness, having dealt with it in the summer of 2020.

