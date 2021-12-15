ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, CA

Teachers reconnecting with their students

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic forced most people to change the way they do their daily jobs, teachers had to re-examine their teaching method and make adjustments to abide by the new normal. For some teachers who never used technology in their classrooms, learning how to post on Google Classroom...

Illinois Teacher Helps Students Prosper In Their Own Individual Ways

Inside every school are students who need a little 'something extra' to feel successful. We're honoring a teacher who delivers that something extra. The teacher we're honoring is an IEP Math teacher. IEP stands for Individualized Education Plan. What is an Individualized Education Plan (IEP)?. An Individualized Education Plan (or...
Maguire: Stand up for Boston students – be a substitute teacher

I invite you to join me — if only for a day — in the best job a person could have: teaching. This year we are back to in-person learning, a goal for which the teachers have long strived. However, many teachers with underlying health concerns took leaves of absence. Some teachers in their 60s took early retirement. And the rest of us often have to take time off to either care for our own children and/or to quarantine due to close contact situations.
Connect periods transition to activity lessons

Last year, connect periods every Friday tried to reconnect the school though computer screens, focusing primarily on diversity, equity, and digital citizenship. This year, connect periods are gone, and students now activity in their 3rd or 4th period classes. According to Principal Mat McClanahan, a goal is to reconnect students...
Artist And Art Teacher Michele Borne Using Talents To Inspire Students

Michele Borne is an artist and an art teacher with Hillsborough County Public Schools. She currently teaches art at Pinecrest Elementary School in Lithia and Dover Elementary School in Dover. Borne has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University. Her major is in painting and drawing. She also has a master’s degree in education with a major in international teaching.
First Semester: A look back

The first twenty weeks of OPUSD’s academic year have been marked by students overcoming summer slide and a year and a half of distance learning. This year has been about reconnecting with friends and getting into the groove of in-school learning. However, last year’s pandemic and the resulting isolation has had a pronounced effect on once-established routines for students and teachers alike.
Substitute teachers in short supply

Distance learning meant fewer staff absences as all teaching took place at home. Now, with the return to in-person school, guest teachers are in high demand. This poses a problem for teachers who want or need to take time off, as well as the administrators tasked with filling their spots.
Meet the Teachers, Students and Staff of the Bellevue Virtual Academy

The Bellevue Virtual Academy (BVA) began as an online learning option to support K-12 students who were unable to access in-person learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Courses are taught by Washington State Certificated teachers using the online learning platform, Edgenuity. This partnership provides a fully online learning opportunity to maintain the health and safety of our students.
Parents and teachers discussing trauma after student deaths

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Tough, but important conversations are happening in Anderson Township. There is a community call to action after two high school students died. Parents and teachers are trying to understand how to talk to their kids about trauma and mental health with an online meeting. Health...
Adairville School family reconnects

At Adairville School, we pride ourselves on being a family; a school family that takes care of each other. Merriam-Webster defines family as “a group of people who are related to each other.” Related means to be connected to. Adairville School is our connection -- it connects us to each other and it is the heart of our community. This year we have made it a priority to find creative ways to reconnect with our families and have them back on our campus.
Kansas student builds light display for teacher with cancer

EDGERTON, Kansas (KCTV) — From the Plaza lights to Christmas in the Park, people flock to displays throughout the holiday season. One home in Edgerton has a light display that’s a labor of love. “Just a great opportunity to continue the festive activities leading up to Christmas,” said...
Howard County Schools Allows Some Extracurricular Activities To Resume

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two days after suspending in-person extracurricular activities for Howard County Public Schools in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano is changing course. Martirano announced Friday that certain activities and events—including outdoor sports practices—may resume immediately, though masks are required for indoor activities. The rest of the activities are set to restart on Jan. 3. The superintendent suspended in-person extracurricular activities on Wednesday, saying COVID-19 cases had risen at an alarming rate. The school district had nearly 300 positive cases, and nearly 4,000 students and staff in quarantine. Over the past two days, the...
COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
