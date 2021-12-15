Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation awards $63,500 in Economic Development Grants

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently awarded a $62,500 grant to Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to help fund the creation of a new Nature Interpreter position and program. The program will provide equitable adult education experiences to educate, empower, and expand conservation understanding in the community. The Nature Interpreter will offer the community ways to experience and learn about the natural world as well as how land and water conservation affects their lives. The goal is to connect individuals to nature and facilitate a deeper understanding of local habitats, wildlife, and our delicate relationship with the natural world. The program will engage people from all walks of life to promote awareness and encourage behaviors that counteract environmental pressures.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO