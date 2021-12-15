ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation awards $63,500 in Economic Development Grants

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 4 days ago

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) recently approved five grants totaling $63,500 to support economic development initiatives in SMIF’s 20-county region. The Economic Development Grant program supports initiatives which enable communities to create more prosperous local...

