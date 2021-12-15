ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, MS

Manslaughter charges filed in fatal June wreck

By Thomas Howard thoward@themeridianstar.com
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 3 days ago

A Meridian man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a June 3 vehicle wreck that left two dead.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the wreck, which occurred around 7:40 p.m. on June 3 in the 600 block of Dees Road.

“Two individuals died from their injuries,” he said.

The victims were identified as Katherine Renee Chambliss, 29, and 10-year-old Alma Hinton.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of Derick Oneal Hinton, 21, in connection with the wreck. Hinton is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI maiming.

“Based upon our investigation and receiving results from the state crime lab, charges were signed against Hinton,” Calhoun said.

Hinton was booked into Lauderdale County Jail with bond set at $50,000 for each DUI manslaughter charge and $25,000 for DUI maiming. His total bond was $125,000.

As of Tuesday, Calhoun said Hinton remained in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Typhoon death toll in Philippines rises to nearly 100

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said at least 49 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Meridian, MS
County
Lauderdale County, MS
Lauderdale County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Pakistan to convene meeting with Muslim countries on support for Afghanistan

Pakistan's foreign minister said Friday that several Muslim countries are convening to discuss ways they can help Afghanistan amid Taliban rule and a looming economic and humanitarian crisis, according to The Associated Press. Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan, for discussions. Pakistani...
CHINA
Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
1K+
Followers
57
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy