BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is finally back in the NBA. Celtics fans may not be too pleased with his new home, however. Thomas, who is fresh off scoring 42 points in his G League debut on Wednesday night, has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Shams Charania was first to report Thomas’ deal with the Lakers. Thomas worked out with Los Angeles over the offseason, but Los Angeles signed Rajon Rondo instead. He played 17 games for Los Angeles during the 2017-18 season after being traded there by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his season ended in March when he required...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO