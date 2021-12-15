The biennial international agricultural event Agritechnica 2022 will no longer take place as originally planned. Organizers of the event made the decision based on the current national and global developments in conjunction with the corona pandemic, the rapidly rising number of cases worldwide and the related restrictions on travel, as well as official regulations, the DLG (German Agricultural Society) as organizer, the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association and Agritechnica’s exhibitor advisory board have jointly concluded that the conditions required for hosting the world’s leading agricultural machinery exhibition are no longer fulfilled. The health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, partners, members and staff is the top priority in this situation. The next Agritechnica trade fair will take place from November 12-18, 2023 in Hanover, Germany.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO