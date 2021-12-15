ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

FROM 1971: Current comment

Observer-Reporter
 4 days ago

Election year politics is the only explanation one can offer when confronted simultaneously by a soaring federal deficit and a tax cut, no matter how welcome the latter may be. Government economists say the tax cut was designed to get more cash into the hands of consumers and thus...

The US Sun

Which states don’t tax Social Security?

THIS might be an unpleasant surprise – but some states may tax your Social Security benefits. Starting January, the average 2022 Social Security benefit will go up by $92 - from $1,565 to $1,657 a month. This is because the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is set to climb to...
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
Last Stimulus Check For This Year Coming Tomorrow, Find Out If You Are Eligible

Millions of dollars have been distributed to American citizens since the outbreak began. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan signed by the federal government distributed $1,200 in March 2020, $600 in December, and $1,400 in March to eligible adults as part of the federal response to the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
$1,800 Stimulus Check Will Be Directly Deposited To Your Account Days From Now

For each kid, families will get a direct deposit or a check. The amount will be determined by the child’s age and your income. In a recently published article in Local12, the American Rescue Plan permitted the distribution of a large sum of money to the American people in a variety of ways. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March, and most families received $1,400 payouts immediately.
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
